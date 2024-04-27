Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rally in Goa today

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE Updates: The polling for the second phase of India's general elections culminated on Friday. The second phase of voting for 88 parliamentary constituencies spread over 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) recorded a voter turnout of around 63.50% said the Election Commission of India (ECI). The first phase of polling took place on April 19 in 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories....Read More

The northeastern state of Tripura recorded the highest voter turnout with 79.46% polling while Uttar Pradesh was at the bottom with 54.85% turnout.

According to an official release, the voting percentage is likely to go up when reports from all polling stations are obtained, as polling was scheduled until 6 PM in many constituencies.

The political parties have intensified their poll campaigns for the remaining constituencies, with PM Modi addressing a poll-bound rally in Goa on Saturday while Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address two rallies in Gujarat's Valsad and Maharashtra's Latur.

All eyes are on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA- the major competitors in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. While the INDIA bloc comprises of political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. as its member parties.

NDA is eyeing its third consecutive term this general election, with echoes of ‘abki baar 400 paar’, while the opposition INDIA bloc is taking an economical approach to their campaign, promising MSP for farmers and cash handouts to women in their manifesto.

Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:

Phase 1- April 19 (polling completed)

Phase 2- April 26 (polling completed)

Phase 3- May 7

Phase 4 - May 13

Phase 5 - May 20

Phase 6 - May 25

Phase 7 - June 1

The Lok Sabha election's votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on June 4.