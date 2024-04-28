‘Brought back my father Rajiv Gandhi in pieces…’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Gujarat rally

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that she has witnessed numerous PMs who made ultimate sacrifices for the nation, including her father, whom she painfully “brought back in pieces”. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections. (PTI Photo)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “targeting” opposition leaders.

“I have seen such prime ministers. And I am not saying that only my family members served. Indira Ji was there. She sacrificed her life for the country. Rajiv Gandhi was a Prime Minister too, I brought him home in pieces, he sacrificed his life for his country,” news agency ANI quoted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as saying at a rally at Dharampur village in Valsad in Gujarat on Saturday.

Hitting out at Modi, the Congress leader, who was campaigning for her party candidate for ST-reserved Valsad Lok Sabha seat Anant Patel, said, “Our prime minister is arrogant. No one dares to say a thing to him. How will he come to know about your situation? He does not come to meet you so how would he come to know the real issues? Do you remember, Indira (Gandhi) Ji and Rajiv ji used to come? As a child, I would walk behind him.”

Continuing the attack against Modi, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Then there was Manmohan Singh Ji. He brought a revolution to the country. Not only the Congress, there was Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. I am saying it with conviction that he (Modi) will be the first prime minister of the country who is speaking lies in front of you.”

“They abused my family, we do not care. But we have chests made of steel & not fake 56 inches,” she added.

BJP will change Constitution: Priyanka Gandhi

At the rally, Priyanka Gandhi also claimed that the ruling BJP’s top leadership may be pretending to be in denial mode now, but the party will change the Constitution if it returns to power.

Targeting Modi over inflation, she called him a “mehengai" man.

“BJP leaders and candidates are saying that they will change the Constitution. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi is denying it. This is their tactic,” she said

“First, they will always deny what they want to do. But after coming to power, they will implement it. They want to change the Constitution to weaken the common people and deprive them of their rights given in our Constitution,” said the Congress leader.

PM Modi enters the stage during elections like “Superman”, she said, asking people to remember him as a “mehengai (inflation)” man.

“BJP leaders project the prime minister as powerful and say that ‘chutki bajake ladai rukva dete hai (he can stop the war – Russia-Ukraine – with the snap of fingers)’. Then why is he unable to remove poverty just like that,” she asked.

The BJP has fielded Dhaval Patel against Congress’ Anant Patel in the Valsad constituency.

Gujarat will vote on 25 seats out of 26 in a single phase, which is slated for the third phase on May 7, 2024. Results will be declared on June 4. BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed in Surat after nomination papers of the Congress party's candidate Nilesh Kumbhani were rejected after his three proposers claimed in an affidavit to the district election officer that they had not signed his nomination form.

The BJP had clean-swept the state in the 2014 and 2019 polls.

The third phase will include constituencies from Kutch, Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, and Valsad.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)