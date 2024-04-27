Congress' Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM, says ‘public aware of Modi Ji’s habit of lying'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that the public is now aware of the Prime Minister and his cabinet ministers who are habitual of "lying and deceiving". Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra . (ANI Photo)(Pawan Kumar)

"Modi ji and his ministers understand that the mood of the public has changed. The public has become aware of their habit of lying and deceiving. That is why now the public wants 'truth'," Priyanka said while addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra's Latur.

She further criticised the Prime Minister for slashing the prices of gas cylinders ahead of the parliamentary elections.

"Today, you (women) have no respite from inflation. You guys used to pay ₹1,100-1,200 for a gas cylinder and as the elections got closer, PM Modi suddenly said it would cost ₹400. Have you ever thought, why they reduced prices only during election time and not before that? Why didn't they reduce the price until now?" she asked.

The Congress leader also took a dig at the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, calling it a "60 per cent government."

"There is a 60 per cent government in Maharashtra. That means a 60 per cent bribe on everything. Wherever there is a BJP government, corruption is spread everywhere. Modi ji says I am fighting against corruption alone. Then why did Modi ji launch the electoral bond scheme?" she said.

Priyanka also claimed that PM Modi has become "nervous" after the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha polls.

"Before the first phase of elections, Modiji's leaders were saying that if we cross 400, we will change the Constitution. Then, as soon as the first phase of elections was over, Modi ji got nervous and started saying that we will not change the Constitution. But if they get a chance again, they will change the Constitution and weaken democracy," she said.

Maharashtra will be polling in 11 seats in the third phase on May 7. Out of 48 seats, voting in 13 seats has been completed in the first and second phases.

The third phase will witness polling in 94 constituencies across 12 states/UTs.

The polling in the second phase of the parliamentary elections simultaneously across 88 constituencies recorded an approximate voter turnout of 60.96 per cent as of 7 pm on Friday, according to the EC. With the conclusion of phase 2, voting has been completed in 14 states/UTs for the general elections 2024. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)