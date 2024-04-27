 Priyanka Gandhi responds to Narendra Modi's ‘mangalsutra’ attack: ‘Uncle's nonsense at weddings’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Priyanka Gandhi responds to Narendra Modi's ‘mangalsutra’ attack: ‘Uncle's nonsense at weddings’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2024 04:18 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been attacking the Congress party over its manifesto and the alleged plan to redistribute wealth, a claim Congress has denied.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relentless attack over "wealth redistribution" to an uncle who “spouts nonsense in a corner at weddings.”

Priyanka Gandhi responded to PM Narendra Modi's relentless attack on Congress over "wealth redistribution".
Priyanka Gandhi responded to PM Narendra Modi’s relentless attack on Congress over “wealth redistribution”.

“One day, if such an ‘Uncle Ji’ starts saying that be careful, if the Congress comes to power, it will steal your jewellery and mangalsutra and give it to someone else,” Priyanka Gandhi said at an election rally in Gujarat's Valsad.

“So what would you do after hearing all this… you would laugh!” Gandhi said.

“Today the prime minister of the country is talking such nonsense to you because he thinks people will take his words seriously given the importance of the post he holds,” she added.

In the past few days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shifted his line of attack – from dynastic politics and corruption to the Congress's alleged plan of wealth redistribution and inheritance tax. PM Modi has been claiming in his election rallies that the Congress party would snatch gold ornaments, including ‘mangalsutra’, of women and redistribute them.

“He is now warning people that Congress will enter their houses with an X-ray machine to conduct a search, then snatch your ornaments as well as ‘mangalsutra’ kept in safes and give it away to others. Is that even possible? Is he doing this out of nervousness,” Priyanka Gandhi responded.

She also targeted Modi over inflation, calling him a “mehengai” man.

“BJP leaders and candidates are saying that they will change the Constitution. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi is denying it. This is their tactic,” she said at a public rally at Dharampur village of tribal-dominated Valsad district held in support of Congress candidate for ST-reserved Valsad Lok Sabha seat, Anant Patel.

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also targeted Modi over his claims saying he is scared and may even shed tears on the stage.

"You have heard the prime minister’s speeches. He is scared. It’s possible that he may shed tears on stage," Gandhi said.

