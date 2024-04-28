Congress said ‘gas ka cylinder fata hai’: PM Modi on Bengaluru cafe blast

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the ruling Congress government in Karnataka over the recent Bengaluru cafe blast. He said that the Congress tried to mislead people by saying 'gas ka cylinder fata hai'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

"In Bengaluru after they (Congress) assumed power, a bomb blast took place in a cafe and what statement they made 'gas ka cylinder fata hai, arey! aapka dimaag fata hai ki gas ka cylinder fata hai'... and those who are named and have linkages with banned organisation PFI, in Wayanad help are being taken from these organizations, it encourages them. The track record of Congress is of shedding tears on the killing of terrorists. You all must remember when such an incident took place in Delhi, a leader of Congress was shedding tears that why a terrorist was killed," said PM Modi while addressing a public meeting in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada.

During the rally, the Prime Minister also criticised the ruling Congress government in Karnataka over the recent murder of Neha Hiremath in Hubballi. PM Modi asked the people how the culprit got the guts to murder Neha on the college campus. He further said that those hungry for vote bank will save the culprit.

"The entire nation is worried about what happened to one of the daughters in the state. They are worried about law and order situation in Karnataka. Parents are worried about their daughters residing in Karnataka. This is due to the sins committed by Congress. How can someone get the guts to murder someone on a college campus? They who committed crime know that those hungry for vote bank will save them in a few days," said PM Modi as quoted by news agency ANI.

The Prime Minister further accused the Congress of promoting an anti-social and anti-national mindset. He said, "The Congress government is busy destroying Karnataka. Instead of controlling crime, Congress is promoting an anti-social and anti-national mindset."

23-year-old Neha, the daughter of Congress councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College on April 18. The incident shocked the entire country, with hundreds of people outraging on social media and the streets. BJP claimed 'love jihad' angle over the murder case.

The accused, Fayaz Khondunaik, who fled the scene after the stabbing attack, was subsequently arrested. Fayaz was Neha's former classmate. Fayaz is currently under Criminal Investigation Department (CID) custody.