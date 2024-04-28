Congress on Narendra Modi's 'Aurangzeb' jab at Rahul Gandhi: ‘Mischievously twists every…’

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that Rahul Gandhi insulted Indian kings but remained silent on atrocities committed by sultans, nawabs and nizams, the Congress on Sunday alleged that the BJP stalwart "maliciously twists" every statement made by the Wayanad MP. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh(PTI file photo)

In a strongly worded remark, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to inflame communal passions in India.

"He maliciously and mischievously twists every statement of Rahul Gandhi to inflame, incite and ignite communal prejudices and passions," he wrote on X.

Jairam Ramesh claimed that PM Modi's remark showed his exit was inevitable. He claimed his campaign speeches were shameful.

"His (Modi's) exit is inevitable and his realisation of that is making him more and more desperate. His campaign speeches are shameful really," Ramesh added.

What PM Modi had said in Karnataka

Speaking in Belagavi, PM Modi claimed Rahul Gandhi had called Indian rulers atyachari or oppressive. He said the Congress views India's history from an eye of appeasement and vote bank politics.

PM Modi said Rahul Gandhi had insulted iconic Indian rulers like Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Kittur Rani Channamma, PTI reported.

"He (Gandhi) has accused them (rajas and maharajas) of usurping the lands and properties of people and the poor … The Congress' shehzade has insulted great personalities like Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Kittur Rani Channamma, whose administration and patriotism inspires us even today,'' the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi said Rahul Gandhi had made the remark to foment appeasement. He said he never spoke about the atrocities committed by the nawabs, nizams, sultans and badshahs.

"Shehzade spoke ill about rajas, maharajas but shahzade's mouth was locked regarding the 'atyachar' that the nawabs, nizams, sultans and badshahs committed in India's history. His mouth was shut on them but on rajas, maharajas he speaks ill and insults them," he added.

He said Gandhi cannot remember Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, who destroyed Indian temples.

"He (Aurangzeb) impure a number of our temples and destroyed them. The Congress is happily making alliances with parties that praise Aurangzeb … It doesn't remember people who destroyed our religious places, indulged in killing, killing of cows. It doesn't remember the nawab who played a role in the partition of India.

Meanwhile, in another rally in Karnataka. PM Modi said those who turned down the invitation to the Ram Temple event in Ayodhya, will be rejected by the people of India in the Lok Sabha elections.