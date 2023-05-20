BJD has junked policy of ‘equidistance’: Congress takes a jibe at Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik praised each other during the flagging off of the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express train, the Congress in Odisha alleged that the Biju Janata Dal (BJP) had junked its policy of “equidistance”.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo)

During his speech over video conferencing, Patnaik invited Modi to inaugurate the Puri International Airport when it is completed in the next 3-4 years.

“Within 3-4 years, this airport will be ready and the honourable Prime Minister will come to Srikshetra to dedicate the Sri Jagannath Puri International Airport to the public. Recently I had a meeting with the honourable Prime Minister and had a detailed discussion on the proposed Sri Jagannath Puri International Airport at Puri. We will incorporate all the suggestions given by the Prime Minister for making it a world-class seaside airport,” Patnaik said.

Modi, on his part, referred to Patnaik as a “friend”.

Senior Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo said the Vande Bharat Express event showed that Patnaik’s policy of equidistance of equidistance from both the Congress and the BJP was mere lip service.

“Though he never believed in it, this is the first time he has gone public inferring that BJP would again win 2024 polls and Modi become PM for third time in a row. This month, he rushed to meet Modi in New Delhi soon after meeting Nitish Kumar where he clarified that BJD would not be joining the Third Front that is now shaping up. We in Congress believe both Modi and Naveen Patnaik belong to the same political culture and ideology for whom power remains the only goal. Ever since Modi became PM, Patnaik has supported the Centre starting from demonetisation, CAA, revocation of Article 370, and the Triple Talaq bill,” said Kanungo.

BJD leaders, however, said not much should be read into Patnaik’s speech as grace has always been the hallmark of CM. “Unlike other politicians, Naveen Patnaik had always believed in basic courtesy. His praise of Modi is respect for the PM. Our CM has always maintained that BJD would always do whatever serves the interest of Odisha,” said Acharya.

