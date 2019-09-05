Congress asks state units to step up membership drive

india

Sep 05, 2019

New Delhi: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has asked its all state units to step up the membership drive to enable the party to hold the next organisational elections in due course of time.

In a letter to state unit chiefs, a copy of which is with HT, Congress general secretary in-charge KC Venugopal said the membership drive for 2018-2022 will form the basis of the next organisational election to be held as per the provisions of the party’s constitution.

He also sought a monthly report from the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs on the drive.

At a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on August 10, Sonia Gandhi had agreed to become the party president on the condition that she would be an interim chief till the organisational polls are held and a new head is formally elected.

If the contents of the letter are any indication, the organisational elections in the Congress could be held only in 2022.

Meanwhile, former union minister Shakeel Ahmed, who was suspended from the Congress after he contested against the party candidate in the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar this year, met Gandhi on Thursday.

A Congress functionary said Ahmed explained his position to Gandhi and his suspension is likely to be revoked soon.

She also met former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar, who was removed from the post on Wednesday and replaced by senior leader Kumari Selja.

