Congress attacks PM Modi for ‘silence’ over Unnao rape case

The Congress on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged silence over the Unnao rape case and questioned why the accused BJP MLA is yet to be arrested.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday registered an FIR against ruling BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl in Unnao, hours after the government said it would hand over investigation into the case to CBI.

“The victim did not name him (the MLA) because she was afraid. Why then was he not arrested?” Congress leader Kapil Sibal told reporters in New Delhi.

The former Union minister added that once the case is transferred to the CBI, the investigation agency would take its own time to conduct the probe and the MLA would go ‘absconding’ meanwhile.

“After some months, the CBI would give a report that he had no role. Some people would again threaten the family (of the victim). We are seeing what’s happening in the country,” he said.

Sibal also asked the Prime Minister to observe fast over rape incidents and register his protest against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the Unnao rape case.

The BJP is holding a country-wide fast on Thursday to corner the Opposition over the recent washout of the Budget session of Parliament.

Sibal also alleged that Modi is ‘not serious’ about crimes against women across the country.

Referring to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report for 2016, he said that BJP-ruled states have the highest crime rate against women.

Alleging Modi to be ‘not serious’ over such incidents, Sibal cited NCRB statistics to suggest that BJP-ruled Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh reported highest crime against women in 2016.

Sibal also referred to reports on the Adityanath government’s decision to withdraw a rape and kidnapping case against a former Union minister.

“The chief minister wants to withdraw a case against a rape accused former minister — this is their mindset — the Prime Minister is silent,” Sibal.