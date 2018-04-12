Live: PM Narendra Modi to join BJP leaders’ one-day fast to protest budget session washout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a one-day-long fast with BJP leaders in Karnataka’s Hubli on Thursday to protest against the Opposition’s conduct in Parliament.

BJP president Amit Shah will also stage a sit-in at Hubli on the same day.

Both the Opposition and the BJP have blamed each other for the repeated disruptions in the budget session of Parliament, which concluded on April 6 with several key bills pending as the country heads towards the 2019 general elections.

The BJP leaders’ protest, to be observed in poll-bound Karnataka, comes days after the Congress had earlier this week held a similar fast to expose the ruling party’s ‘lies’ and to ‘promote communal harmony’. The Opposition party’s fast was also to protest against the clashes during Bharat Bandh organised by Dalits across India on April 2.

Here are the Live updates:

1pm: BJP President Amit Shah holds ‘dharna’ in Karnataka’s Dharwad, BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa is also present.

12:30pm: The Congress dubs BJP’s fast as a “farcical” fast by a “fascist” party, tweets party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Surjewala also used the hashtag “#UpvasKaJumla” along with his tweet.

12pm: BJP MPs observe the day-long fast over parliamentary disruptions at Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, New Delhi.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan, who represents the Chandani Chowk constituency, East Delhi MP Maheish Girri, New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, West Delhi MP Pravesh Verma, North West Delhi MP Udit Raj, South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari are among the leaders participating in the strike that will end at 4pm.

10:30am: PM Modi inaugurates the Defence Expo in Mahabalipuram and delivers a speech.

9:30am: Before joining BJP leaders in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu to inaugurate projects.