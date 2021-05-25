‘Will fight for the rights of the people of Lakshadweep’: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the administrator of the Union Territory Lakshadweep on Monday accusing him of destroying the heritage by imposing new rules on the inhabitants of the group of islands located in the Arabian Sea.

Congress seeks recall of Lakshadweep administrator over draconian measures

Priyanka Gandhi’s accusations come after Praful Patel announced a slew of measures like the implementation of the Lakshadweep Anti-Social Activities Regulation Bill, 2021, or the “goonda act” in the islands which have a low-crime rate, ban of beef and elimination of non-vegetarian food from the menu of food given to children who go to Anganwadi schools. The former home minister of Gujarat took over the role of the administrator of Lakshadweep in December 2020.

“The BJP government and its administration have no business to destroy this heritage, to harass the people of Lakshadweep or to impose arbitrary restrictions and rules on them,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a series of tweets. She said it is the people of this group of islands who understand and ‘honour its rich natural and cultural heritage.’

Priyanka Gandhi also said that such measures should not have been taken without consulting the inhabitants of the islands. “Dialogue sustains democracy. Why can’t the people of Lakshadweep be consulted? Why can’t they be asked what they believe is good for them and for Lakshadweep?” she further said. Priyanka said that she will fight to protect the rights of the people of the islands and protect the “national treasure” cherished by all Indians.

Congress leader Ajay Maken on Tuesday also demanded that Patel should be recalled from his position and he should withdraw the orders issued by him. The party called the orders ‘anti-people’, according to a report by HT.

Praful Patel’s changes also allowed the government to take over the control of the local administrative powers of the elected Zilla panchayat regarding matters related to education, health care, agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries. It also bars any person with more than two children from contesting the panchayat election polls.