Congress seeks recall of Lakshadweep administrator over draconian measures

The Congress on Tuesday demanded the recall of Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel and withdrawal of all “unilateral and anti-people” orders issued and promulgated during his tenure while accusing him of attempting to destroy the region’s cultural heritage.

“...I demand an immediate recall of Patel and withdrawal of all the draconian and authoritarian draft orders issued by him....” said Congress leader Ajay Maken.

Praful Patel, a former Gujarat minister, took charge as the administrator in December.

Maken questioned how someone without any experience in civil service or military can be appointed as the administrator. He said Patel was made the administrator to fulfil Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ideological objective and to ensure the presence of a representative of the party in Muslim-majority Lakshadweep.

Patel has introduced several contentious regulations including the Draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation, 2021, which gives the administrator powers to remove or relocate islanders from their property for town planning or any developmental activity. Under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA), introduced in January 2021, a person can be detained without any public disclosure for up to one year. As per another notification, a panchayat member with more than two children will be disqualified.

Maken questioned the need for PASA in an area with the lowest crime record in the country. “Lakshadweep has near 0% crime rate... what is the need for an authoritarian and draconian order like PASA?”

The administrator has also taken over the control of the powers of elected zilla panchayat related to education, health care, agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries.

Patel has given a go-ahead to open liquor bars in the island, a non-alcoholic zone due to its Muslim population, to promote tourism. He has also imposed a beef ban and ordered vegetarian food at Anganwadis.

The Congress has said the local people fear that “all these unilateral and anti-people decisions would ultimately lead to the destruction of traditional livelihood and unique culture of Lakshadweep.”

On Monday, Congress leader K C Venugopal wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking Patel’s recall while calling his measures authoritarian.

Lakshadweep parliament member Mohammad Faizal has also urged the Centre to recall Patel.