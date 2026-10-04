Punjab in ‘hands of mafia’: Oppn targets AAP over influencer Mad Sandhu's murder

Congress and BJP leaders on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the murder of social media influencer and makeup artist Madhusudan Sandhu, popularly known as Mad Sandhu.

Sandhu, who had 2.26 lakh followers on Instagram, was known for his work as a fashion stylist, makeup artist and digital creator. (Instagram/@its_madsandhuofficial)

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Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa questioned the law and order situation in the state after Sandhu was shot dead in Amritsar on Saturday.

Also Read: ‘God made me this way’: What murdered Punjab influencer Mad Sandhu, vocal about LGBT issues, told trolls

Deep Dive What were Mad Sandhu's contributions to LGBTQ+ discussions in Punjab? Mad Sandhu was vocal about LGBTQ+ issues and used his platform to promote acceptance and self-identity, often discussing his experiences growing up in a conservative society, where he faced trolling and criticism. How did Mad Sandhu respond to online trolling? Sandhu often countered online trolls by stating, 'God made me this way,' and encouraged others to embrace their identities, emphasizing that acceptance could mitigate the impact of negative comments. What actions have been taken by police following Mad Sandhu's murder? After Sandhu's murder, police initiated an investigation, established special teams to track the attackers, and gathered leads to solve the case as they examine the motive behind the killing.

“There is no law and order in Punjab. The law and order situation in Punjab is in the hands of the mafia,” Sirsa said.

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{{^usCountry}} He alleged that extortion gangs, mafia groups and the drug mafia were operating in Punjab under the AAP government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that extortion gangs, mafia groups and the drug mafia were operating in Punjab under the AAP government. {{/usCountry}}

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Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla also said the law and order situation in Punjab had “completely collapsed” following Sandhu’s killing and the murder of a sarpanch.

“It is deeply distressing that Mad Sandhu was shot dead and a Sarpanch was murdered; the law and order situation in Punjab has completely collapsed,” Aujla told.

Also Read: Punjab social media influencer Mad Sandhu, who voiced LGBTQ and gender issues, shot dead in Amritsar

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Aujla further alleged that businessmen, shopkeepers and other residents were receiving threat calls and facing extortion. He questioned whether the police and chief minister were aware of such incidents and accused the state government of failing to maintain law and order.

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Sandhu was shot by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men on Loharka Road in Amritsar. According to the police, the attack took place around 6pm while Sandhu was at a car-wash shop to get his vehicle cleaned.

Siri Vennela, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), City-2, Amritsar, as reported by HT, said that around two to three rounds were fired at Sandhu at close range. The attackers fled immediately after the shooting. Sandhu collapsed on the road and was taken to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Police have since launched an investigation and formed special teams to track the attacker. DCP PS Virk said the police had gathered some leads and were working to solve the case at the earliest, as reported by ANI. Police are yet to establish the motive behind the killing or identify the attackers.

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Also Read: Bathinda: Influencer’s murder trial deferred to Nov as witnesses skip hearing

Sandhu, who had 2.26 lakh followers on Instagram, was known for his work as a fashion stylist, makeup artist and digital creator. He frequently appeared on podcasts and spoke about makeup, the Punjabi entertainment industry and LGBTQ+ and gender-related issues.

He had also spoken publicly about facing criticism and trolling over his appearance, fashion choices and identity. In a 2021 Josh Talks video, Sandhu discussed the difficulties he faced growing up in a conservative society and encouraged people to accept themselves.

The killing has also drawn attention to previous cases of violence involving social media creators in Punjab. Kharar-based influencer Manjeet Kaur died in August after allegedly being abducted and assaulted before being set on fire, while Ludhiana-based creator Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, was murdered in June 2025.

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