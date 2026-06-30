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Congress delegation to visit Ayodhya today; Ajay Rai placed under house arrest

A high-level Congress delegation will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday and pay obeisance at the shrine on Tuesday.

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 07:43 am IST
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Amid an ongoing controversy over alleged embezzlement of funds at the Ram temple, a high-level Congress delegation will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday and pay obeisance at the shrine.

Ajay Rai has been placed under house arrest at a hotel in Ayodhya, Congress said in another statement issued late on Monday evening.(ANI/File)

The delegation will be led by the party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai and include MPs Kishori Lal Sharma (Amethi), Rakesh Rathor (Sitapur), Ujjwal Raman Singh (Prayagraj) and Tanuj Punia (Barabanki), according to a statement issued by the Congress.

However, Rai has been placed under house arrest at a hotel in Ayodhya, the opposition party said in another statement issued late on Monday evening.

Former Barabanki MP S P Gautam, former MLC Deepak Singh, former Maharajganj MLA Virendra Chaudhary and former Barabanki MLA Mita Gautam will also be there with the delegation.

The Congress has informed the local administration about the proposed visit.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh minister Dayashankar Singh said opposition leaders do not believe in Lord Ram, have never visited the temple in Ayodhya, taken no part in its construction and yet question people who have given up "family life to serve the nation".

 
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