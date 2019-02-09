Congress demands release of Rafale pricing details, slams BJP’s 10-point rebuttal

Congress has demanded the release of pricing details of Rafale fighter jet deal, in response to BJP’s 10-point rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi’s pointed attack on the controversy.

The Congress pointed out that the government had not submitted before the Supreme Court the objection raised by defence ministry against parallel negotiations by the prime minister’s office, as mentioned in the newspaper, The Hindu.

“The ONLY reason to hide this from the SC — protect their supreme leader,” Congress said in a series of tweets, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It also reiterated that the CAG report on the Rafale deal was still not out in public domain, but the government had claimed that the CAG report was already released.

Third, it is clear from the story in @the_hindu, that the Modi Govt had not submitted (in its 'sealed cover') objections by MoD officials against PMOs intervention to the SC. The ONLY reason to hide this from the SC - protect their supreme leader. #ChowkidarChorHai — Congress (@INCIndia) February 9, 2019

Rahul Gandhi has been accusing the Prime Minister of corruption by alleging that the price of the deal was raised to Rs 59,000 crore although the Rafale jets in the new deal and the old one were exactly the same.

Congress pointed this out in another tweet, with a picture of the joint statement by the then-French president Fran çois Hollande and Modi, and asked the government to release the details of the pricing.

It also tagged a video put out by BJP and said that the current French president Emmanuel Macron said that Indian government can release the pricing information to Parliament.

One last time to the @BJP4India team, please watch this video carefully. The French President clearly says that the Indian Govt can release the pricing information to the parliament - if they ever choose to be honest. https://t.co/oPfIXBpISA — Congress (@INCIndia) February 9, 2019

BJP had earlier put out a 10-point rebuttal to attack Rahul Gandhi’s statements on the Rafale deal and tweeted memes, photographs of documents and videos.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 19:21 IST