‘In black and white’: Rahul Gandh’s fresh attack on PM Modi over Rafale deal

Congress president Rahul Gandhi stepped up his attack on the Narendra Modi government over Rafale deal on Friday following a news report claiming that the defence ministry protested “parallel parleys” by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) with the French authorities. Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly accusing him of “stealing Rs 30,000 crore…to give it his friend Anil Ambani.”

“We have been saying this for more than a year that the prime minister is directly involved in the Rafale scam…It is absolutely black and white that the prime minister himself was carrying a parallel negotiation with the French,” Gandhi said.

Signed, sealed & now delivered for the whole country to see. Your lies are out in the open Modiji, the Defence Ministry clearly opposed your interference in the Rafale deal & you have single handedly undermined India's position. #ChowkidarChorHai #PakdaGayaModi pic.twitter.com/8nGic1xH4V — Congress (@INCIndia) February 8, 2019

A report published by The Hindu claimed that “the French side took advantage of parallel parleys by the PMO that weakened Indian team’s position” in negotiating the Rafale deal with France.

Gandhi said, “It is a corporate warfare and the prime minister is representing Anil Ambani.”

“The government has told a lie to the Supreme Court...This means that the entire judgment is under question now,” he said.

The report cited a November 24, 2015-note of the defence ministry, which said that parallel discussions by the PMO “weakened the negotiating position of the MoD and Indian Negotiating Team.”

The note further stated, according to the report and reiterated by the Congress president in his press conference, “We may advise the PMO that any officers, who are not part of the Indian Negotiating Team may refrain from having parallel parlays (parleys) with the officers of the French government.”

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 11:00 IST