Congress expels Angkita Dutta days after she alleged harassment by IYC chief

Congress has expelled the chief of Youth Congress’s Assam unit for six years for “anti-party activities”, days after she alleged harassment by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief Srinivas BV and secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav.

IYC national president Srinivas BV and now-expelled IYC Assam chief Angkita Dutta.(Twitter)

"Hon'ble Congress President has expelled Dr. Angkita Dutta, President Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, from the primary membership of the party, for six years, for her anti-party activities, with immediate effect," Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar said in a release.

In a police complaint filed on Wednesday with Assam’s Dispur police station, Angkita Dutta accused Srinivas BV of being “sexist, chauvinistic and outraging a woman’s modesty”. She alleged Srinivas BV has been harassing her, physically and mentally, for six months by making sexist comments and threatening her with consequences if she complained against him to top Congress leaders. (Also Read | Who is Angkita Dutta? Allegations against Srinivas BV: 'Sexist, chauvinistic')

“He heckled me holding my arm, pushing and pulling and threatening me using slang words, saying he will ruin my career in the Congress if I complained against him to the high office bearers of the party,” said Dutta’s complaint, a copy of which HT has seen.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted: "This is Congress’s model of women empowerment! Sack the woman who alleged harassment instead of providing a platform to hear her grievances. The manner in which Angkita Dutta has been removed from the Congress is uninspiring for women."

The Congress’s Assam unit had issued a show cause notice to Dutta asking her to explain her conduct despite assurances from party leadership that her grievances would be addressed.

“Dutta has said she has been facing harassment for six months, but she informed Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah about it only two days ago,” said Congress leader Debabrata Saikia, suggesting that the timing of the allegations could be related to assembly polls in Srinivas BV’s home state of Karnataka.

Dutta tweeted on Friday: “Honestly I am aware this could lead to an end of my political career. If this is the price I have to pay, so be it. About me meeting some BJP leader, one is welcome to check CCTV footage of home & office where you will probably see me reading trolls my colleagues are spreading.”

Earlier this week, Srinivas BV sent a criminal defamation notice to Dutta for allegedly using "unparliamentary and defamatory" words against him. In a press statement issued by IYC national media in-charge Varun Pandey, Congress's youth wing accused Dutta of using "utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words" against Srinivas BV.

"Dr Dutta has resorted to using utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words against Srinivas BV and has levelled totally sexist, chauvinistic, false, frivolous allegations against him. The IYC legal cell has taken a strong, stringent legal action and therefore IYC National President Srinivas BV has sent a Criminal Defamation notice to Dr Angkita Dutta in view of the same," the release stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail