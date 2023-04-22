Who is Angkita Dutta? Allegations against Srinivas BV: 'Sexist, chauvinistic'

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) expelled Assam president of the Indian Youth Congress Angkita Dutta on Saturday, days after she accused the organisation’s national president Srinivas BV of harassment. Dutta was expelled from the party for a period of six years due to “anti-party activities”. Expelled IYC Assam chief Angkita Dutta with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra.(Source: Twitter)

“Hon’ble Congress President has expelled Dr Angkita Dutta, President Congress Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, from the primary membership of the party, for six years, for her anti-party activities, with immediate effect,” read a statement released by the AICC.

Who is Angkita Dutta?

Angkita Dutta, who hails from a family with four generations of Congress members, actively participated in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi and contested internal organisational polls twice, ultimately becoming a booth committee member.

Dutta's family has deep-rooted connections to the Congress; her father, Anjan Dutta, was the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and served as minister of transport, industries and public enterprises before passing away at AIIMS New Delhi in 2016 at the age of 64.

Her grandfather, Thaneswar Dutta, supported Indira Gandhi during the Congress split in 1978 and ran as a Congress candidate from Sivasagar LAC the same year.

On the educational front, Angkita Dutta pursued political science and obtained an LLB from Delhi University, as well as a PhD from Guwahati University.

Angkita Dutta's allegations against Srinivas BV?

In a series of Tweets on Tuesday, Dutta had alleged that IYC president Srinivas BV was a “sexist and chauvinistic” person, who has been harassing her and discriminating based on gender.

Dutta had also claimed that she had informed the matter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, but no enquiry was ordered.

She filed a complaint at the Dispur police station on Wednesday, alleging Srinivas was “harassing and torturing her for the last six months by making sexist comments, using slang words and also threatening her with dire consequences if she keeps complaining against him to the senior party office bearers”.

She also alleged that during the party’s plenary session at Raipur in February, the accused had heckled her and threatened to ruin her political career.

Show-cause notice

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah had earlier said Dutta has submitted her reply to the show-cause notice for going public with allegations of harassment and gender discrimination against the Indian Youth Congress president without first informing the party leadership.

