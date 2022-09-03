Congress has lost ground in India, Communists across the world: Amit Shah

Thiruvananthapuram: The lotus will soon bloom in Kerala as the two major forces in the state, the Congress and the communists, have lost their relevance, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress was vanishing fast in the country and the world got rid of Communists long back, Shah said at a meeting of the Scheduled Caste Morcha in Kazhakoottam on the outskirts of the state capital. Only a regime led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi can bring the state to the path of development and prosperity.

“If Kerala has a future, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Modi regime can bring the much-needed change in the state,” he said, adding hat the BJP government at the Centre was committed to end poverty and chalk out a new path for India. He cited various measures of the government like gas connections to poor and toilets to the needy.

Also read: J&K: Another Congress leader resigns in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although the Congress and the communists always talk big about the poor and Dalits, they haven’t done anything concrete to uplift them, Shah said. “When we got an opportunity, we made a President from the scheduled caste community (Ram Nath Kovind), and now we elevated a scheduled tribe leader Droupadi Murmu to the highest post of the country,” he said, adding that words and deeds of the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) never matched.

“Only the BJP can bring the much-needed change in the state. I am sure people will support the BJP for a change. And lotus will bloom in the state soon,” he said.

He also extended his greetings to people of the state on the occasion of Onam (Thiru Onam, the main event during the 10-day festival, is on September 8). He later shared images of the cultural programme he attended in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: ‘Centre insensitive on price rise issue’: Congress ahead of ‘Halla Bol’ rally

“Every Indian is proud of Kerala’s rich culture and heritage. Blessed to be in the beautiful state on the auspicious festival of Onam,” he later tweeted.

Hitting back, Congress leader MM Hassan said: “This will remain a pipe dream. The BJP tried its best to make inroads in the state several times but failed_ its voting percentage is going down after every election.”

A senior CPI(M) leader said the new party secretary M V Govindan will react after going through the statement of the BJP leader.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON