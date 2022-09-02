J&K: Another Congress leader resigns in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad

Close on the heels of veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit from the Congress, another Jammu and Kashmir leader, Rajinder Prasad of Rajouri, parted ways with the party on Friday citing a “coterie” system as the reason.

Prasad, the son of late Master Beli Ram Sharma from Nowshera in Rajouri, resigned from all posts and the primary membership of the party.

“The party is today surrounded by a coterie of yes men and parachuters. As a result, they are ignorant of the general public’s reality and sorrows, which leads to this big old party’s demise,” Prasad wrote in his resignation letter to interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“Most significantly, the party has lost a diamond in the form of former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad Sahib, who has sizable mass support across the entire nation, whose time is known as the “Golden Era,” (in J-K) and who served as the backbone of Congress party,” he wrote.

On Thursday, more than 36 Congress leaders, including leaders of the National Students’ Union of India, submitted their resignations in solidarity with Azad.

On August 30, another 65 senior Congress leaders, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, resigned from the party.

Azad resigned from all posts of the party on August 26 citing the “immaturity” of Rahul Gandhi, whom he blamed for “demolishing the consultative mechanism” in the Congress.

The senior leader is likely to announce his own political party at a Jammu rally on September 4.