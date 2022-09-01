Congress exodus continues as former J&K chief Peerzada Sayeed joins Ghulam Nabi Azad camp
Peerzada Sayeed is the sixth senior Congress leader from J&K to have offered his resignation from the party’s primary membership in a show of support for disgruntled leader Ghulam Nabi Azad
The exodus of leaders from the Jammu and Kashmir Congress continued on Wednesday, with former Pradesh Congress Committee president Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed resigning from the party’s primary membership along with 32 other leaders.
Sayeed is the sixth senior Congress leader and third former minister from Kashmir to have offered his resignation from the party’s primary membership in a show of support for disgruntled leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Former legislator Muzuffar Parray also resigned from the party, later saying, “Peerzada Sayeed, me and dozens of other leaders have resigned from the Congress today.”
It is pertinent to note that both Sayeed and Parray had recently attended a meeting involving senior Congress leaders at former Union minister Saif-u-din Soz’s residence. Sources, however, said neither leader spoke at all during the discussion in the meeting.
Sayeed, who has contested from the Kokernag constituency in southern Kashmir in the past, had reduced his participation in party programmes owing to his age and health. Parray, meanwhile, unsuccessfully contested several elections from Sangrama constituency — before being nominated to the legislative council.
In the panel of four names recommended by the Congress’ central leadership, Sayeed’s name was placed second, reflecting his seniority.
As many as 67 Congress leaders, including former ministers and legislators, had on Tuesday resigned from the party. Earlier, around a dozen leaders from both Jammu and Kashmir had left the party in favour of Azad.
All leaders are learnt to be up for joining the new political party being floated by Azad in the coming days.
Azad himself is expected to hold his first public rally since snapping ties with the Congress in Jammu on Sunday. Close aides of the former Jammy and Kashmir chief minister said the IT unit of the new party, which had national aspirations, support, would be established within the coming days.
GM Saroori had earlier told HT that more than 1,500 party functionaries have resigned from the Congress in support of Azad, quipping, “The Jammu and Kashmir is now Congress free.”
The newly-appointed Pradesh Congress Committee president, Vikar Rasool, meanwhile, downplayed the resignations, saying they will have no impact on the party
“Now youth leaders will come forward and more people are ready to become a part of the Congress,” he said, before lamenting Azad for allegedly working at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
-
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
-
Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. A resident of Mahadevapura, Suvarnalekha Ravi, speaking to HT, shared her experience. Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Long power outages too tested the patience of residents.
-
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics