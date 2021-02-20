Congress in Uttarakhand protests farm laws, soaring fuel prices
- The Congress accused the BJP of being oblivious to the sufferings of the common people.
The opposition Congress on Saturday held state wide marches across Uttarakhand against the farm laws rising fuel prices and accusing the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state of doing nothing to give relief to the common man.
The protests were held in the headquarters of all the 13 districts. In Dehradun, the march was attended by hundreds of party workers and was led by party state president Pritam Singh and leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh. The state unit’s vice president Suryakant Dhasmana, general secretary Vijay Saraswat, Dehradun city unit president Lal Chand Sharma and other leaders were also among the protesters.
Addressing the protesters, Pritam Singh launched a scathing attack on the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state of "not fulfilling their promises to the public of bringing down prices."
"Before coming to power in 2017, the BJP had said a double engine government would boost development in the state by curbing prices of essential commodities. But now with the common man suffering due to high fuel prices, the promise is nowhere to be seen," said Singh.
"Today due to high inflation, a common man cannot buy both vegetables and lentils. The petrol price has touched ₹100 per litre for the first time in history while the price of LPG cylinder has touched ₹900 from ₹400. The poor and farmers are suffering but the government is absolutely paying no heed."
Leader of Opposition, Hridayesh too attacked the BJP government saying it is doing nothing for the welfare of people.
"The government doesn't even care for the sufferings of the people. All it cares about is to safeguard the interests of a handful of crony capitalists. The only way to give relief to the public is the ousting of BJP from the state in 2022 assembly elections," said Hridayesh.
In Haldwani, the march was led by party district president Satish Nainwal.
"The Congress is protesting against the anti-people governments in the Centre and state by coming out on the road. This protest will continue as we are raising the voice of people," said Nainwal.
The BJP tried to brush away the protests saying "it is desperate to find any ground in the political scenario in the state before 2022 elections."
"The Congress has been rejected by the public long ago. Hence it is showing its desperation with such events which have no support of the public which will again rule it out in the 2022 elections by supporting the BJP for its development works," said BJP state president Bansidhar Bhagat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 5,000 Covid-19 variants in India: Here are more transmissible ones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: India has inoculated more than 7.2 mn healthcare workers
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress in Uttarakhand protests farm laws, soaring fuel prices
- The Congress accused the BJP of being oblivious to the sufferings of the common people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AI Express flight hits lamp-post on landing at Vijayawada’s Gannavaram airport
- Nineteen of the passengers were Vijayawada-bound, while the remaining 45 were supposed to continue up to Tiruchirappalli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination drive: More than 7.2 million healthcare workers inoculated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra govt won’t allow Vizag steel privatisation, says YSRC Rajya Sabha MP
- The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) accused YSRC MP Vijay Sai Reddy of double standards for opposing the steel plant' privatisation and alleged that he was playing a secret role in the efforts to sell the plant to South Korea’s POSCO.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra records 6,281 Covid-19 cases; highest spike in Mumbai since December
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Should focus on manufacturing, India may overtake China': Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, Assam cabinet hikes daily wage of tea garden workers
- Saturday’s cabinet decision comes six days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced at a poll rally in Assam that if the party comes to power in the state it would hike the wages from ₹167 to ₹365 daily.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Covid spike CSIR chief warns against complacency, says worst not over yet
- Director General of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Dr Shekhar Mande said the recent spike in Covid-19 numbers in Kerala and in some parts of Maharashtra could be a reflection of the people's complacency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travelling to Maharashtra, Karnataka? Check new rules amid Covid-19 surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM raises farm laws, Covid-19 vaccination in NITI Aayog meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Felt small jerk': Passenger recalls Air India flight mishap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will show black flags to Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar': Congress' Nana Patole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China hold 10th round of talks, focus on further disengagement in Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox