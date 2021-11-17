Congress launches campaign in Bihar for awareness over price rise

The Congress launched a “Jan Jagaran Yatra” last week in Bihar to create awareness about the impact of the price rise.

Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha said that as part of the mass-awareness campaign he will visit Laheriyasarai in Darbhanga and meet people to know their views on the range of issues affecting them. “Working presidents of the (party) have also been assigned different districts to supervise the mass-contact drives and stay with the people,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The current phase of the mass-awareness drive will conclude on November 29.

Brajesh Kumar Munnan, the chairman of the party’s membership drive, said Jha has also directed the district presidents to nominate the booth-level agents during the ongoing membership drive, which started on November 1.

This comes after Congress parted ways with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and unsuccessfully contested the October 30 by-polls to the two assembly seats. The ruling Janata Dal (United) won both seats.

The RJD has also launched district-level meetings to facilitate the enrolment of voters.

Also Read | Purnia leader’s killing: Police claim key leads, minister denies charge

State RJD chief Jagadanand Singh chaired a meeting of district party presidents and general secretary of the south Bihar region and asked them to finalise the booth-level agents, who would help people enlist their names in the voters’ lists.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari said the issues that led to the defeat of the party’s nominee in Tarapur in south Bihar were also discussed. “... the main emphasis of the meeting was to re-organise booth-level operation.”

Another RJD leader added that a meeting of the north Bihar functionaries will be held soon to finalise the booth-level agents.