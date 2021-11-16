Purnia leader’s killing: Police claim key leads, minister denies charge

Police have claimed vital leads in CCTV footages in connection with the last week’s murder of a Purnia leader in which Bihar’s food and consumer protection minister Leshi Singh has been named as one of the five accused.

The minister, who is JD(U) MLA from Dhamdaha assembly constituency in Purnia district, has dismissed the charge.

Vishwajeet Singh alias Rintu Singh, former member of Purnia district board, was shot dead on November 12 at his native village Sarsi, 40 km from district headquarters town of Purnia.

The next day, his wife Anulika Singh, who was elected as district board member in the ongoing panchayat polls, filed an FIR (first information report) on Saturday, naming the minister, her nephew Ashish Singh alias Athiya and one Sudesh Singh as accused. The other two accused are yet to be identified.

Banmankhi subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Kripa Shankar Azad, who is leading the probe, said, “We have got a CCTV footage which gives us a clear clue about the incident. We are carrying out raids not only in Purnia, but also in several districts including Araria, Katihar and Bhagalpur, to nab the accused.”

Reacting to the charge, the minister said, “I am ready to face investigation. This is nothing but to malign my political image.”

On the other hand, Anulika Singh has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “The minister is quite influential and the police can’t act with honesty and integrity,” she said.

Meanwhile, police have pasted notices for property attachment on the houses of the two named accused, declaring them absconders.