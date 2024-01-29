We’re preparing for 2029 polls, not 2024, Congress leader slams Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and called it “political tourism”. He said his party is “travelling” while other parties are preparing in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Acharya Pramod Krishnam(ANI)

“Congress party has some very great and intelligent leaders. While on one hand, all political parties are gearing up for the 2024 elections, on the other hand, the whole Congress party is doing political tourism; they are travelling. Actually, we will figure out how to win the 2024 elections after 2024. It seems we are preparing ourselves for the 2029 elections. Had we been preparing for 2024, this would not have happened," he said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Started on January 14 from Manipur, the Yatra entered Bihar today, a day after its former ally in the INDIA bloc, JD(U), severed ties with Opposition parties and joined hands with the BJP to revive its old ties.

Ahead of the split in Bihar politics, the Congress leader said Nitish Kumar had lost his credibility, and it is because of his decisions that the INDIA bloc, which was touted as a “new hope” for the Opposition, is in danger. He also suggested the Congress to contest the Lok Sabha elections alone across the country.