Rahul Gandhi biggest star campaigner for BJP: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a fresh dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the latter is the biggest star campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, (File photo)

"Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, Congress will lose there. He is so uninspiring and so arrogant. He has no leadership qualities. He is the biggest star campaigner of the BJP," said Sarma.

War of words between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rahul Gandhi in recent times

During the Assam leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Guwahati police had registered an FIR against Gandhi and other Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal and Kanhaiya Kumar, for allegedly instigating a crowd to launch an attack on police personnel.

After the FIR, while addressing a gathering in the state, Gandhi had dared Sarma to file “as many cases as you can”. Later, Sarma shared that an SIT will be formed to probe the case and those responsible would be arrested.

In another instance of political rivalry, Gandhi had called Sarma "the most corrupt Chief Minister in the country" while addressing people at a rally during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam's Lakhimpur. Later, Sarma hit back with a post on X(formerly Twitter), describing Gandhi family as "the most corrupt". The Assam Chief Minister also alleged Gandhi family's role in a number of scams.

Rahul Gandhi continues his yatra in West Bengal

Meanwhile, Gandhi resumed his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Sunday, after a two-day break. The yatra began on January 14 from Manipur. Gandhi then travelled through different parts of Assam, holding rallies and public meetings.

The 6,700 km long yatra being led by Gandhi, will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 after passing through 15 states.