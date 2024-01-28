 Rahul Gandhi biggest star campaigner for BJP: Himanta Biswa Sarma | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Rahul Gandhi biggest star campaigner for BJP: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Rahul Gandhi biggest star campaigner for BJP: Himanta Biswa Sarma

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Jan 28, 2024 07:00 PM IST

Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rahul Gandhi were involved in a war of words in recent times.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a fresh dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the latter is the biggest star campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, (File photo)
Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, (File photo)

"Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, Congress will lose there. He is so uninspiring and so arrogant. He has no leadership qualities. He is the biggest star campaigner of the BJP," said Sarma.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

War of words between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rahul Gandhi in recent times

During the Assam leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Guwahati police had registered an FIR against Gandhi and other Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal and Kanhaiya Kumar, for allegedly instigating a crowd to launch an attack on police personnel.

After the FIR, while addressing a gathering in the state, Gandhi had dared Sarma to file “as many cases as you can”. Later, Sarma shared that an SIT will be formed to probe the case and those responsible would be arrested.

In another instance of political rivalry, Gandhi had called Sarma "the most corrupt Chief Minister in the country" while addressing people at a rally during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam's Lakhimpur. Later, Sarma hit back with a post on X(formerly Twitter), describing Gandhi family as "the most corrupt". The Assam Chief Minister also alleged Gandhi family's role in a number of scams.

Rahul Gandhi continues his yatra in West Bengal

Meanwhile, Gandhi resumed his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Sunday, after a two-day break. The yatra began on January 14 from Manipur. Gandhi then travelled through different parts of Assam, holding rallies and public meetings.

The 6,700 km long yatra being led by Gandhi, will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 after passing through 15 states.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On