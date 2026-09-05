250 crore per km’: Congress MP stuck on Dwarka Expressway amid Delhi rain, hits out at Modi government

As heavy rain lashed Delhi on Friday, causing severe waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city, a Congress MP slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the flooding — pointing to the very infrastructure the government had celebrated.

The road appeared to be submerged in the video. (Screengrab/X/@BrijendraSpeaks)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a post on , Congress MP Brijendra Singh shared a video of him stuck at a tunnel of the Dwarka Expressway due to waterlogging and said that he had been there for an hour. The road appeared to be submerged in the video.

"The tunnel I've been stuck in for an hour now was built by the Modi government at a cost of ₹250 crore per kilometer. This is the very tunnel of the Dwarka Expressway whose inauguration Prime Minister Modi had described as a gear change in people's lives,” Singh said.

Deep Dive What are the causes of waterlogging at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport during heavy rain? The waterlogging at Indira Gandhi International Airport is attributed to heavy rainfall, blocked sewers, and inadequate drainage systems that fail to handle the volume of water, as noted by airport staff and residents. How did recent rainfall impact flight operations at Delhi Airport? The heavy rainfall caused significant disruptions, leading to the diversion of at least 11 flights and delays for over 400 flights as waterlogged conditions affected the approach roads and terminal areas. Why did Congress MP Brijendra Singh criticize the Modi government regarding the Dwarka Expressway during the recent rains? Brijendra Singh criticized the Modi government for the infrastructure built at a high cost, as he was stuck in a waterlogged tunnel of the Dwarka Expressway, highlighting the failure of the celebrated project to withstand heavy rainfall.

Inaugurating the Dwarka Expressway in 2024, PM Modi had said that this will change the travel experience between Delhi and Haryana forever" and “will shift gear not just in the vehicles but also in the lives of the people of the region”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Waterlogged areas, flights diverted

{{^usCountry}} Heavy rainfall that lashed the national capital on Friday prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to elevate the yellow warning for the city to a red alert, cautioning of more downpour accompanied with thunderstorms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heavy rainfall that lashed the national capital on Friday prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to elevate the yellow warning for the city to a red alert, cautioning of more downpour accompanied with thunderstorms. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Delhi's turbulent weather impacted flight operations as at least nine flights were diverted between 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was also heavily waterlogged on Friday after several hours of rain. Visuals from the airport showed people carrying luggage trolleys through ankle-deep water.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Connaught Place and parts of Lutyens' Delhi were also affected by rainfall.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the neighbouring Gurugram, Cyber City commercial hub, Shankar Chowk and Sheetla Mata Road witnessed heavy waterlogging following the downpour, news agency PTI reported.

Weather today

Delhi is likely to experience a “good” wet day on Saturday before it gets completely dry from Monday onwards, Weatherman Navdeep Dhaiya said in a post on X.

He added that there is a possibility of rains returning in the 3rd week of September, however, he urged people to “leverage” today to enjoy good monsoon weather, while being cautious with waterlogged areas.

“There are possibilities of some rains returning in the 3rd week of September however it might be as good as tomorrow hence leverage tomorrow's day to enjoy good monsoon in Delhi while staying away and cautious with water logged areas,” he said.

Wetter-than-normal August

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The latest spell comes after a wetter-than-normal August for the capital. Delhi recorded 354.1 mm of rainfall between August 1 and August 30 till 5:30pm, more than 120mm above the IMD’s long-period average (LPA) of 233.1 mm for the month, HT earlier reported.

The city had also logged excess August rainfall in 2025 and 2024, when it received 400.81mm and 390.3mm, respectively. These were the first instances since 2020 when August rainfall crossed the LPA, with the city recording 237 mm that year.