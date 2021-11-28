Congress MP writes to Lok Sabha speaker to allow media to cover Parliamentary proceedings again

Congress Member of Parliament (MP), Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday, requesting to re-allow media persons to cover Parliamentary proceedings.

In his letter, Chowdhury wrote that media people were denied access to the Press Gallery and were not allowed to interact with the Parliamentarians on the pretext of pandemic guidelines. However, he argued that Covid-19 restrictions have been withdrawn from many public areas, “however, the restrictions imposed during the pandemic are still on for the media person as far as covering the proceedings of the Parliament is concerned,” he said.

The Congress MP added, “It is definitely against the spirit of Parliamentary democracy. I am concerned that there is a dangerous trend emerging to isolate the Parliament and the Parliamentarians from media scrutiny.” Chowdhury concluded by appealing to Speaker Om Birla that media persons be allowed access to all necessary facilities that will help them cover the Parliament proceedings in a “free and fair manner.”

Congress MP Manickam Tagore supported Chowdhury and retweeted the letter saying, “It’s important one… parliament can’t follow the Gujarat Assembly.. let’s all demand from Hon’ble speaker Media access to Parliament. In the name of #COVID19 it’s not fair.”

Since the budget session of Parliament in 2020, media was barred from covering the Parliament proceedings due to the spread of the novel coronavirus disease. However, a few media persons representing news agencies were given access to the proceedings.

Prior to the Monsoon session of the Parliament, in July, the Press Club of India, along with several other media organizations, wrote to Birla requesting full access to the Parliament.