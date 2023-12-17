Congress' Navjot Sidhu alleges trade of drug tablets inside Punjab jails, slams CM Bhagwant Mann

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday alleged that drug tablets in Punjab jails are being sold under the watch of chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Sidhu's remark came amid Punjab and Haryana governments pulling up the state governments on steps taken to check drug trafficking. He claimed that he would leave politics if he is proved otherwise. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu(ANI)

"Law and order, drug mafia, jail. The High Court asked for a policy within a week. CM Bhagwant Mann is the jail minister. What did he do?... Drug tablets are being sold inside the jails... If I am proven a liar, I will leave politics," Sidhu said.

The high court sought status reports from both the Punjab and Haryana governments on steps taken after the Border Security Force (BSF) gave the names of 75 individuals to Punjab Police suspected of involvement in drug trafficking.

"The State of Punjab is directed to file a status report with respect to the steps being taken in pursuance of the report given to it by the BSF. The State of Haryana will also file a status report regarding the steps being taken in the state in the matter," the court said.

BSF has seized around 755 kg of narcotics this year so far, according to the report submitted by the security forces. 95 drones were shot down, 36 Pakistani nationals were arrested and recovered 15 rifles and 38 pistols during this period. Nine Pakistani nationals trying to cross the border illegally have been killed, the report said.