close_game
close_game
News / India News / Congress' Navjot Sidhu alleges trade of drug tablets inside Punjab jails, slams CM Bhagwant Mann

Congress' Navjot Sidhu alleges trade of drug tablets inside Punjab jails, slams CM Bhagwant Mann

ByHT News Desk
Dec 17, 2023 08:00 AM IST

The Congress leader vowed to leave politics if he is proven wrong.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday alleged that drug tablets in Punjab jails are being sold under the watch of chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Sidhu's remark came amid Punjab and Haryana governments pulling up the state governments on steps taken to check drug trafficking. He claimed that he would leave politics if he is proved otherwise.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu(ANI)
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu(ANI)

"Law and order, drug mafia, jail. The High Court asked for a policy within a week. CM Bhagwant Mann is the jail minister. What did he do?... Drug tablets are being sold inside the jails... If I am proven a liar, I will leave politics," Sidhu said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also read: Punjab govt should accept BSF’s recommendation on drug offenders, says governor Banwarilal Purohit

The high court sought status reports from both the Punjab and Haryana governments on steps taken after the Border Security Force (BSF) gave the names of 75 individuals to Punjab Police suspected of involvement in drug trafficking.

"The State of Punjab is directed to file a status report with respect to the steps being taken in pursuance of the report given to it by the BSF. The State of Haryana will also file a status report regarding the steps being taken in the state in the matter," the court said.

BSF has seized around 755 kg of narcotics this year so far, according to the report submitted by the security forces. 95 drones were shot down, 36 Pakistani nationals were arrested and recovered 15 rifles and 38 pistols during this period. Nine Pakistani nationals trying to cross the border illegally have been killed, the report said.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out