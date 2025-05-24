Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi
Congress offers 11,000 for ‘info’ on 'missing' BJP leader who made controversial remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi

PTI |
May 24, 2025 05:58 PM IST

MP: Congress leader claims minister Vijay Shah ‘missing’, offers ₹11,000 for ‘info’ on him

A Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district has put up posters claiming that state minister Vijay Shah, who is in trouble over his controversial remarks, is “missing”.

Vijay Shah issues a video apology over his remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi amid SIT probe.(X/@krVijayShah)
Vijay Shah issues a video apology over his remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi amid SIT probe.(X/@krVijayShah)

Through the posters, with the heading ‘Gumshuda ki Talash’ (search for missing person), he has also offered 11,000 for “information” about the tribal affairs minister.

“We have put up these posters because minister Shah cannot be seen anywhere, not even at cabinet meetings,” he said on Saturday.

The Congress will keep agitating till the BJP leader resigns, said Vivek Khandelwal, president of Indore district Congress Sewa Dal, who has put up the posters in the district.

At an event near Mhow in the district on May 12, Shah had said India taught a lesson to those responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack using “their own sister”. It was understood that he was referring to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media about Operation Sindoor.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court took suo motu cognisance of his statement, less than 24 hours after his speech and ordered an FIR against him. Subsequently, the Supreme Court rebuked him and ordered an SIT probe into the matter.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
