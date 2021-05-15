Congress plans to step up relief activities to mark Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary

The Congress has asked members of legislative assemblies and councils across the country to provide “at least two ambulances” as it plans to step up the Covid-19 relief activities ahead of late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s 30th death anniversary on May 21.

In a letter to the state chiefs and central functionaries, Congress’s general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal has also suggested a five-point programme to augment the party’s relief works that have earned accolades, especially for the Youth Congress team led by Srinivas BV.

“Focus on relief activities by providing food and arranging medicine kits to people. Kits of basic medicines should be prepared and distributed to the deprived persons. The kit may contain necessary medicines and medicines on-demand,” Venugopal said.

He asked the state leaders to “observe a mass mask distribution programme at state, district and block levels” and distribute food to attendants at hospitals, ambulance drivers, and other needy people.

The Congress also wants its state units to “help people in getting registered for the vaccination programme through the platforms concerned”.

The Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body, this week raised concerns that many people, particularly the underprivileged and a large section of the rural population, might be left out of the inoculation campaign as registration through the Co-Win app is compulsory for it.

Venugopal has asked the Congress state units to convene meetings at the earliest and allocate relief related responsibilities to ministers, lawmakers, elected representations at the grassroots level and even to those who fought but have lost elections.