Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge promises to ride on the ‘new wave of India’

Efforts are being made to change the kind of democracy Congress aimed to establish and they (Bharatiya Janata Party) want to bring the constitution of RSS, newly-elected president of the grand old party Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday during the election certificate presentation event at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi.

“Who would have thought that there will be a political era in the country where there will be an influence of falsehoods and the ruler in power would involve in weakening the democracy?” he said.

He said the Congress’ ideology draws parallel with the ideals of the Indian constitution, and the party is a part of the citizens for over 137 years. “Now voters are disappointed by us even after sacrifices made by our leaders,” he said.

“In New India, hunger and pollution are on the rise, while rupee is falling. The government is sleeping but CBI, ED, and IT are working 24 hours. In New India, [Nathuram] Godse is called a patriot and Mahatma Gandhi is an anti-national. To make a New India, they [BJP] want a Congress-free country as they know that as long as Congress is there, they can’t do it. We will not let it happen and will continue to fight against it,” Kharge said in his address.

Sonia Gandhi welcomed Kharge as the new party president and said he is a grounded leader who will take the party’s ideals forward.

Stating that she is “relieved” to pass on the responsibility to Kharge, Gandhi said she will cherish till “last breath” the respect and appreciation she has received.

“I believe that every leader and worker of the party will collaboratively become a superpower to face the challenges that are there in front of the country in the same way Kharge is elected as the new president democratically,” she said.

Kharge also appreciated Rahul Gandhi’s mission to meet people through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and said, “A new wave is forming in the country and we will not let it go waste. It is my responsibility as the president of Congress.”

“What type of New India is it where farmers are crushed under vehicles, atrocities against women are increasing and culprits are respected, and citizens are troubled due to inflation? In their [BJP’s] New India, people from Dalit, adivasi and other minority communities are disrespected and their opportunities are being snatched,” Kharge alleged.

Congress MP KC Venugopal said every political party speaks about internal democracy but the Congress displayed the true form of it through its recent presidential election. “His [Kharge’s] social commitment and progressive thinking will definitely give a strong way forward for our political ideology,” Venugopal added.

Meanwhile, all Congress office bearers have resigned to allow Kharge to choose his own team.