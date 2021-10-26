Congress promises to improve disaster relief, rescue in poll-bound Uttarakhand

As record rains left at least 72 people dead in a two-day span last week, disaster management appears to have become a major issue ahead of the Uttarakhand elections due early next year. Opposition Congress has said ways to deal with disasters will be part of its manifesto while accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing in managing the latest natural disaster in the state.

“We will include disaster management issues in our manifesto... we promise to improve the parameter of relief and rescue work in any disaster in the state,” said former chief minister Harish Rawat. He added that the government failed in the aftermath of the record rains this month, saying, “there has been no effort by the government to improve the rescue and relief works.”

Rawat said chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his ministers have visited only those affected areas accessible by choppers. “We are giving them time till October 27 to improve the rescue and relief work. If it fails to do so, then we will hold statewide protests against the government from October 28.”

BJP leader Madan Kaushik maintained lives of many people were saved due to timely warnings and exact information about the disaster. “The government has also been carrying rescue and relief works on a war footing, but Congress, instead of helping, is busy doing politics even in a disaster.”

Kaushik said the Centre provided all possible help in the relief works, adding, “Dhami was in constant touch with the officials of district administrations concerned and himself visited the affected areas.”

MM Semwal, a political science professor at Garhwal Central University, said, “Being a disaster-prone state, disaster management has to be given significance in the agenda of political parties.”

He said whenever a disaster happens in the state, it affects tourism that contributes to 25-30% of the state’s GDP. “Steps should be taken to minimise the loss of property and lives in any disaster,” he said, calling the Congress’s announcement a welcome step. “The BJP would be under pressure after the Congress’s move to take a similar step considering the upcoming elections.”

Political commentator SMA Kazmi echoed Semwal’s opinion. “Political parties have made big statements on disaster management, especially in the hills where it is a major issue. But there is a lack of political will,” Kazmi said.