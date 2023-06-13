Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys truck ride in US; grooves to Sidhu Moose Wala's ‘295’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took out a truck ride from Washington DC to New York and engaged in a candid conversation with the driver on the everyday life of Indian truck drivers in the United States.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with an Indian American truck driver while traveling in his truck from Washington DC to New York. (PTI)

"How much do you earn?" Rahul Gandhi was heard asking the driver.

To this, the driver responded by saying that he gets paid much more than what he might be earning in India.

“It is because of us truckers that the work of the manufacturers is done,” he said.

Gandhi further said that the trucks in the US were made “keeping in mind the comfort of the driver, but this is not the case in India".

During his conversation with driver Taljinder Singh, Gandhi also discussed the rising prices of commodities, inflation, and politics in India.

The duo also grooved to Sidhu Moose Wala's song ‘295’.

Gandhi's US truck journey came days after his truck ride from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the problems of the truck drivers.

As part of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Rahul Gandhi joined truck drivers from Delhi to Chandigarh in May. The Congress' official handle also tweeted pictures and videos of Gandhi travelling in the truck at that time.

"According to media reports, about 90 lakh drivers ply on Indian roads. They have their own problems. Rahul ji listened to their Mann Ki Baat," the party said posting a video taken during the journey.

