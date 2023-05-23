‘Jan ki baat’: Congress on Rahul Gandhi’s truck ride from Delhi to Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travelled in a truck from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the problems of truck drivers, the party said on Tuesday. Congress social media department head Supriya Shrinate shared pictures of Rahul Gandhi Delhi-Chandigarh journey (Twitter/INCIndia)

Rahul Gandhi undertook the journey on Monday night. In visuals and videos put out on social media, the former party chief is seen in a white T-shirt sitting inside a truck, travelling with one of the drivers and speaking to others at a roadside eatery en route.

“Leader of the people @RahulGandhi ji reached among the truck drivers to know their problems. Rahul ji travelled with them from Delhi to Chandigarh,” the Congress said in a tweet in Hindi.

Rahul andhi stopped at Manji Sahib Gurdwara in Ambala City along the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway at 5.30am on the martyrdom anniversary of fifth Sikh Guru, Guru Arjan Dev. “We were not informed about the visit, but the granthi ensured respect to the leader on his arrival,” Harpal Singh Pali, a member of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) said.

Congress social media department head Supriya Shrinate shared pictures and said: “According to media reports, there are about 90 lakh truck drivers on Indian roads. They have their own problems. Rahul ji did the work of listening to their ‘mann ki baat’.”

Gandhi was on his way to Shimla to meet his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He later travelled in his vehicle to Shimla.