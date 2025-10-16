Congress releases some candidates for Bihar polls, seat-sharing not announced yet

The Congress party on Wednesday released the names of some of its candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, while not announcing an official list of nominees. According to the announcement, Congress's Bihar unit president Rajesh Ram has been fielded from the Kutumba Assembly constituency. (X/ @INCBihar)

The party, on the official X handle for its Bihar unit, posted pictures of some of the final candidates receiving their nomination certificates.

This comes even as the seat-sharing arrangement between the Mahagathbandhan allies has not been officially finalised yet.

According to the announcement made by the party's Bihar unit on X, its state unit president Rajesh Ram has been fielded from the Kutumba Assembly constituency.

Congress has fielded Vijendra Chaudhary from Muzaffarpur, Om Prakash Garg from Gopalganj, Amita Bhushan Begusarai, Dr. Shashi Shekhar Singh from Wazirganj, Kaushelendra Kumar from Nalanda, and Anand Shankar Singh from Aurangabad.

Meanwhile, Anil Kumar will contest from Bikram, Lalan Kumar from Sultanganj, Amaresh Kumar from Lakhisarai, BK Ravi from Rosda, Shashibhushan Rai alias Gappu Rai from Govindganj, Jitendra Singh from Amarpur, and Shiv Prakash Garib Das from Bachhwara Assembly constituency.

Trishuldhari Singh has been fielded from the Barbigha seat.

In a post on X, Rajesh Ram thanked the party for the nomination. “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of the Congress Party and assure them that I will not contest this election alone, but the entire Kutumba family will fight together,” the Congress Bihar unit president said. “We will all together make our invaluable contribution to forming the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar,” he added.