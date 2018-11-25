Congress’s Abhishek Manu Singhvi dubs KCR and family ‘thugs of Telangana’

Describing Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members as “Thugs of Telangana,” Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday called upon the people to “chase these thugs out” in the December 7 assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, the Telangana Congress unit headquarters, Singhvi said the family of four — KCR, his son K T Rama Rao, daughter K Kavitha and nephew T Harish Rao — had been robbing the four crore people of the state.

“These thugs have created a graveyard of broken promises, a legacy of breach of trust, a betrayal of emotions and a denial of all expectations,” he said.

The Congress spokesman alleged that the TRS government had dismantled the main pillars of democracy and manipulated legislature, judiciary and media houses. “More than Pradesh Moh (love for the state), KCR had practiced putra moh, putri moh and parivar moh (love for son, daughter and family).”

“If there is a real people’s rule in the state, all these people would be booked under section 420 (cheating) and 120 (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code,” he said.

Stating that more than 1,200 youth had become martyrs during the Telangana agitation, Singhvi alleged that KCR, who had come to power riding on their sacrifices, had failed to fulfill his electoral promise of providing Rs 10 lakh of financial assistance of each of their families, besides free education, a government job and three acres of land to their family members.

Citing an example, he recalled that n MCA student K Venugopal Reddy had set himself afire on April 26, 2010. Thousands of people, including TRS leaders, had attended his funeral. “Now, the TRS government says it cannot locate his family for giving compensation,” he said.

Singhvi said Telangana ranked No. 2 in corruption in the entire country. “TRS leaders have harvested huge kickbacks in almost every projects, like Mission Bhagiratha, tractors’ distribution, irrigation projects and sheep and goat disbursement.”

He recalled that a municipal council chairman had openly said to media that a minister himself had told contractors of various works to pay 2% commission to public representatives.

He said KCR’s tall claims of transparency were just a myth. His government had concealed nearly 30,000 government orders from public domain and rejected all the applications filed under Right to Information Act to know about these GOs, he said.

“The time is up for the TRS and writing is on the wall says KCR government’s days are numbered,” the Congress spokesman added.

