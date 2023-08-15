‘Congress said this before…’: Anurag Thakur on Kharge's ‘hoist flag at home’ barb at PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day speech, set the tone for ‘next August 15’ with an assertion that he is going to present his government's achievements during his next speech from Ret Fort – given that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) makes a comeback after the 2024 general elections. Countering the PM's claim, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "He (PM) will hoist the National Flag once again next year, he will do that at his home."

Union minister Anurag Thakur(PTI)

However, Union minister Anurag Thakur recalled the Congress' earlier claims that were similar to what Kharge said today. “Congress said the same before 2014 too but we came (to power) with absolute majority. They said the same before 2019, but PM Modi came back with a full majority again. PM Modi doesn't get votes based on what the Congress says,” he told the reporters.

Thakur also recalled Congress' remarks against PM Modi where the the party called him ‘maut ka saudagar’ among other names. He also hit out at the grand old party for a remark by its leaders calling those who vote for BJP have ‘demonic tendency’.

"We treat them as gods who they (Congress) call ‘raakshas’. They (voters) blessed and brought the son of a poor family to the Prime Minister's post...Public will break the arrogance of 'Ghamandia' alliance once again," he added.

During the Independence Day speech, PM Modi vowed to return to Red Fort next year where he will present the country's achievements to the citizens.

“The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the next five years. The next time, on August 15, I will present before you the achievements and developments of the country from this Red Fort,” he said.

Kharge said to assert that PM Modi will hoist the flag once again in 2024 is ‘arrogance’ and that the matter of coming back to power is in the hands of voters. "Every person says that they will come back again and again after winning. But making you win or lose is in the hands of people, in the hands of voters. To say in 2023, I will hoist the flag once again in 2024 is arrogance. If he keeps making comments on Opposition even on Independence Day, how will he build the nation?” he asked.