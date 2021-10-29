Congress says Centre will have to 'remove' farm laws like Ghazipur border barricade

In an indirect dig to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre following the removal of police barricades from Delhi’s Tikri and Ghazipur borders, Congress took to Twitter to say that the “arrogant power” that was forced to remove the barricades will also “have to remove the black laws.”

Scores of farmers from across India have been protesting at Delhi’s Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders since November 2020 against the three farm laws passed by the central government. The barricades were brought in after the Republic Day violence this year, following which the Delhi Police had even installed nails and barbed wire at the borders in an attempt to stop the farmers from entering the national capital.

The Delhi Police announced on Thursday that the blockades will be removed from the borders, following an order by the Supreme Court on October 21 stating that while the farmers have every right to protest, roads should not be indefinitely blocked for the purpose. The apex court made the direction while hearing a plea pertaining to the blocking of roads on the Delhi-Noida route due to the protests. Furthermore, the court said that it was the authorities that had stopped the traffic and not the protesting farmers.

Traffic movement has been hindered on the Delhi-Ghaziabad route, and also on the Delhi-Meerut expressway with farmers setting up temporary tents and parking their tractor trolleys by the roads.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that with the removal of barricades, which were stopping them from going to Delhi, the farmers will “sell their harvest” in the national capital and will also go to the parliament to sell their crop.

“The PM (PM Narendra Modi) said that farmers can sell crops anywhere. Now we will tell the farmers where to sell the crops whose harvest remains unsold. If roads are open, we will go to Delhi. We will go to Parliament to sell our crop,” Tikait told news agency ANI.

The farmers’ union later issued a statement as well wherein it clarified that the stir against the three farms laws, which has been active for nearly 11 months, will continue. The BKU said that there is no change in the agitation, and the removal of the barricades is Delhi Police’s move to “correct its mistake” following the order of the Supreme Court. Stressing that a large number of farmers remain at the Ghazipur border, the union also urged other farmers to join the stir by reaching the site. “Every day there is conspiracy against the movement. We have to be prepared against every conspiracy,” the statement added.

