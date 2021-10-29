‘Now will sell crops in front of Parliament’: Tikait on removal of barricades

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday said that since the barricades were removed from the Ghazipur, farmers will now go to Parliament to sell their crops.

Tikait was reacting to Delhi Police’s decision to remove barricades from the Ghazipur border where farmers’ unions were protesting against the Centre's farm laws for more than 11 months.

“The PM said that farmers can sell crops anywhere. Now we will tell the farmers where to sell the crops whose harvest remains unsold. If roads are open, we will go to Delhi. We will go to Parliament to sell our crop,” Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“They removed barriers which they put up earlier. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha will take a decision and then proceed accordingly. We were sitting here for the last 11 months asking to go to Delhi. We were not being allowed. We will now go to Delhi to sell our harvest. First, our tractors will go to Delhi,” Tikait said.

Delhi Police started removing barricades placed at the Tikri and Ghazipur borders where farmers were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws which they claim will give the private sector more control over the agricultural sector and lead to a rise in contract farming. The government on the contrary believes that the laws will double farmer incomes and will help the farmer to reach a broader market.

On Thursday, JCB machines started removing the barricades placed by the Delhi Police. The Supreme Court during a hearing on traffic-related difficulties in the Tikri border area said that it was the authorities who stopped the traffic, not the protesters. The Supreme Court on October 21 said that the aggrieved farmers’ rights groups have the right to protest but roads cannot be blocked indefinitely while hearing a plea against the blockade of roads between Delhi to Noida due to the protests.

The police earlier this year placed elaborate barricades on the roads, along with giant nails and huge concrete blocks and barbed wire, in a bid to stop farmers from entering the Capital to protest against the laws.

The impasse continues despite several meetings held between the government and the farmers’ rights activists.

