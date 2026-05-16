Congress set to keep 11 ministries in Kerala government, IUML to get 5

Kerala chief minister-designate VD Satheesan on Friday backed his party’s ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and promised to fight attempts to polarise the state, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the regional party influenced the Congress’s decision to choose him for the top job. VD Satheesan has been chosen as the new Chief Minister of Kerala.

“The BJP carried out such communal propaganda during the elections too. The IUML is a major constituent of the UDF and played a key role in the UDF victory. The IUML is being singled out for attack through this hate campaign to create divisions in society. If the IUML weakens, communal parties will take its space,” Satheesan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

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Satheesan made the remarks after the BJP state unit claimed on social media that the IUML leadership influenced the decision to choose the CM.

The BJP has claimed that Satheesan was chosen as the CM due to the IUML’s support despite the former lacking a majority among the legislative party. Satheesan along with senior colleagues KC Venuogopal and Ramesh Chennithala were contenders for the CM’s post.

Satheesan, as the United Democratic Front (UDF) chairman, convened a formal meeting of the alliane on Friday to discuss the next cabinet. All parties in the coalition, depending on their strength, are expected to get berths in the 21-member cabinet.

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According to leaders familiar with the discussions, the Congress is likely to get 11 ministry berths, apart from the CM’s post, along with posts of speaker and deputy speaker. The IUML, with 22 MLAs, may get five berths including ministries of industry and IT, education, local self-government and public works.

The Kerala Congress (Joseph), with its tally of seven MLAs is likely to get one berth. Other parties like the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Communist Marxist Party (CMP) led by CP John, Kerala Congress (Jacob) and MLA Mani C Kappan are expected to get a berth each.

UDF convener Adoor Prakash said all the ministers along with the CM would be sworn in on May 18 at the Chandrasekharan Nair stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. “Today, we held initial talks, and we will continue the discussions tomorrow. We will finalise all the details over the weekend,” said Prakash.