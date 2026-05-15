'A CM shouldn't cry like this': VD Satheesan's emotional visit to late mentor's home | Watch

Satheesan , set to be sworn in as CM on May 18 following the Congress-led United Democratic Front's landslide victory in the state assembly elections, visited the Thiruvananthapuram residence of the late Congress stalwart G Karthikeyan on Friday. It was part of his series of pre-oath courtesy calls.

Ahead of his ascension to Kerala's top office, Kerala Congress leader chief minister-designate VD Satheesan paid a visit to his late mentor home, and wept.

Greeted by Karthikeyan's wife MT Sulekha and son, Congress leader K Sabarinadhan, Satheesan could not hold back his emotions. This prompted Karthikeyan's wife to offer an affectionate rebuke: “A CM shouldn't cry like this.” He smiled through tears.

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Speaking to reporters after the visit, Satheesan was candid remembered the bond he shared with the veteran leader who died in 2015.

"I am someone who had actually moved away from student and youth politics. When I returned, it was he who insisted that I contest for the assembly in 1996 and 2001," Satheesan said.

The ‘return’ After his student and youth political career had apparently stalled — he was repeatedly denied key organisational positions — Satheesan stepped away from frontline politics and spent a brief stint as a practising lawyer. Karthikeyan pulled him back, persuading him to contest from Paravur in 1996, when he lost, and again in 2001 when he finally won.

Satheesan described Karthikeyan's family as his own, and called the late leader the man who truly brought him into mainstream politics.

Satheesan, who led the UDF opposition bloc through years of battles against the CPM-led Left Democratic Front, had a packed day of outreach as CM-designate.