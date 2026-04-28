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Congress slams BJP over Ghazipur rape-murder case, raises Dalit safety concerns

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were issued in Ghazipur following the victim’s death

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 03:51 pm IST
By Adrija Datta, New Delhi
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Congress launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government on Tuesday, alleging a systematic rise in atrocities against Dalits, other backward classes (OBC), and women across BJP-ruled states.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded a high-level investigation in the Ghazipur case. (X/INCIndia)

At a party briefing held at the All India Congress Committee office in New Delhi, Rajendra Pal Gautam, chairman of the party’s SC department, referred to the alleged rape and murder of a teenage girl from the Vishwakarma community in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that a day earlier, police stopped him, former UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and former MP Ravi Verma at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur Varanasi, while the Congress delegation was on its way to meet the victim’s family.

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were issued in Ghazipur following the victim’s death.

Gautam said, “In India today, at the behest of the Centre, an undeclared emergency has been imposed” and alleged that the BJP is “using the power to crush the Dalits, backward classes, labourers, and farmers.”

A teenage girl’s body was found in Karanda area of Ghazipur district on April 15, with her family alleging sexual assault and murder. Police is investigating the matter. 

 
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