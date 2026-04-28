Congress slams BJP over Ghazipur rape-murder case, raises Dalit safety concerns

Congress launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government on Tuesday, alleging a systematic rise in atrocities against Dalits, other backward classes (OBC), and women across BJP-ruled states.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded a high-level investigation in the Ghazipur case. (X/INCIndia)

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At a party briefing held at the All India Congress Committee office in New Delhi, Rajendra Pal Gautam, chairman of the party’s SC department, referred to the alleged rape and murder of a teenage girl from the Vishwakarma community in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that a day earlier, police stopped him, former UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and former MP Ravi Verma at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur Varanasi, while the Congress delegation was on its way to meet the victim’s family.

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were issued in Ghazipur following the victim’s death.

Gautam said, “In India today, at the behest of the Centre, an undeclared emergency has been imposed” and alleged that the BJP is “using the power to crush the Dalits, backward classes, labourers, and farmers.”

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{{^usCountry}} Lallu also questioned the government’s motives and asked, “Why is the government preventing us from meeting the family?” He added that “the rule of law has ended in Uttar Pradesh and ‘Jungle Raj’ has taken over.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lallu also questioned the government’s motives and asked, “Why is the government preventing us from meeting the family?” He added that “the rule of law has ended in Uttar Pradesh and ‘Jungle Raj’ has taken over.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gautam also pointed out several cases of violence against backward communities in the BJP-ruled states including from Madhya Pradesh where a 23-year-old Dalit groom was dragged off a horse and beaten during his pre-wedding procession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gautam also pointed out several cases of violence against backward communities in the BJP-ruled states including from Madhya Pradesh where a 23-year-old Dalit groom was dragged off a horse and beaten during his pre-wedding procession. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Verma also questioned the government and demanded accountability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Verma also questioned the government and demanded accountability. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On April 25, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded a high-level investigation in the Ghazipur case. In a post on X, he said, “In a country and state where parents have to beg even to get an FIR filed for their daughter, the country’s government has no moral right to remain in power.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On April 25, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded a high-level investigation in the Ghazipur case. In a post on X, he said, “In a country and state where parents have to beg even to get an FIR filed for their daughter, the country’s government has no moral right to remain in power.” {{/usCountry}}

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A teenage girl’s body was found in Karanda area of Ghazipur district on April 15, with her family alleging sexual assault and murder. Police is investigating the matter.

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