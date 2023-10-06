Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Congress smells 'murder' conspiracy in BJP's 'anti-Ram' poster for Rahul Gandhi

Congress smells 'murder' conspiracy in BJP's 'anti-Ram' poster for Rahul Gandhi

ByHT News Desk
Oct 06, 2023 11:49 AM IST

The poster contains a morphed image of Rahul Gandhi portraying him as mythological demon king Ravan.

The Congress has mounted an intense offensive against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the latter's "new age Ravan" poster against Rahul Gandhi, with its leaders saying the remark exposed the ruling party's "nefarious intentions" to murder him.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(File)

Senior Congress politician KC Venugopal on Thursday condemned the poster shared by the BJP's official X handle, alleging the ruling party was planning a conspiracy to "eliminate" their "fiercest critic".

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The poster entails a morphed image of Gandhi portraying him as mythological demon king Ravan. The poster's caption described him as "evil, anti-Dharma, anti-Ram".

"No words are enough to condemn the shameful graphic on the BJP handle comparing Rahul Gandhi to Ravana. Their nefarious intentions are clear, they want to murder him. He, who lost his grandmother and father to assassinations," Venugopal wrote on X.

"They withdrew his SPG protection to score petty political points. After evicting him from his secure residence, they haven't allocated another house that he has requested for. All this points to a well-planned conspiracy of the BJP to eliminate their fiercest critic, someone who attacks the very core of their hate-filled ideology," he added.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said the BJP was trying to provoke violence against Gandhi.

"They are provoking those kinds of people to do violence against Rahul Gandhi. He is a leader who has lost his father and grandmother to violence. These kinds of promotional things from a national party are unfortunate and condemnable. PM Modi and JP Nadda should apologise for it," he told ANI on Friday.

Also read: Modi as ‘Jumla boy’, Rahul as ‘Ravan’: Congress, BJP's poster war on social media

Congress leader PL Punia said, "As the elections come near, their (BJP's) statements would change. It is unfortunate that such statements are made. This is BJP's nervousness that they are making such statements...the BJP is scared that they would have to leave because of the INDIA Alliance."

In response to the poster, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday shared an old cartoon on X depicting Mahatma Gandhi as Ravana.

Also read: Congress's 4 questions to PM Modi as Manipur marks 5 months of violence

"This cartoon was published in the Agrani magazine in 1945 edited by Godse. One of the persons aiming the arrow at Gandhi is (V.D.) Savarkar. Gandhi and Congress have always been their target. But we were neither scared then, nor are we now. In the future too, we won’t be scared of them," he claimed.

"What is the real intent of an atrocious graphic portraying Rahul Gandhi as Ravan by the BJP’s official handle? It is clearly intended to incite and provoke violence against a Congress MP and a former President of the party, whose father and grandmother were assassinated by forces that want to divide India," he wrote on X on Thursday.

The Congress later also came up with a poster against BJP stalwart Narendra Modi, calling him "Jumla Boy".

With inputs from ANI

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
bharatiya janata party congress rahul gandhi kc venugopal bjp narendra modi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP