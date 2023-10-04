News / India News / Congress's 4 questions to PM Modi as Manipur marks 5 months of violence

Congress's 4 questions to PM Modi as Manipur marks 5 months of violence

HT News Desk
Oct 04, 2023

The Congress alleged that the prime minister has ‘completely abandoned’ Manipur and its people.

The Congress on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ethnic violence in Manipur and alleged that he has “completely abandoned” the state and its people.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.(PTI)

“Never before has a prime minister completely abandoned a state and its entire people like now,” Congress General Secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said in a statement. “That Manipur has come to this horrendous situation just about 15 months after the BJP got a huge mandate in the state is a most damning indictment of its policies and the prime minister's priorities.”

Clashes in Manipur first broke out on May 3 over a proposed tweak to the state’s reservation matrix by the High Court. The violence quickly spread across the state, where ethnic fault lines run deep. At least 175 people have died and over 50,000 have been displaced in the state since then.

On Wednesday, Ramesh alleged that the violence in Manipur erupted due to the “divisive politics of the so-called double engine sarkar” – a jibe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party governments in the state and at the Centre.

“In fact, things have turned from bad to worse. Social harmony has broken down completely. Horrific details of violent crimes emerge every other day. Tens of thousands continue to languish in relief camps. Clashes between the Armed forces and the state police are routine," Ramesh said.

He pointed out that Modi has been “completely silent” except for his “much belated, routine and ritualistic comment for less than 5 minutes in a 133-minute speech” in the Lok Sabha on August 10.

Ramesh also said there were some questions to ponder over the crisis in Manipur.

“When was the last time the prime minister spoke to the BJP CM of Manipur? When was the last time the prime minister met BJP MLAs of Manipur? When was the last time the prime minister discussed Manipur with his cabinet colleague from the state?” he asked.

The Congress leader also pointed out that Manipur Chief Minister N Biren continues to remain in his position “despite majority of the BJP MLAs wanting him out of office”.

What PM Modi said about Manipur in Parliament?

In his speech on August 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his commitment to address the suffering of the people of Manipur.

Modi had said that India, and the Parliament, stand firmly with Manipur, and that his government is committed to steering the state back to the path of development.

"Many families have suffered. There have been grave crimes against women, this is unacceptable," Modi had said. "Our government is committed to ensuring the strictest punishment against perpetrators.”

Modi’s speech came at the end of a three-day debate triggered by a no-confidence motion filed by Congress’s Gaurav Gogoi on July 26, citing the grave injustice in Manipur and the PM’s silence on the issue.

