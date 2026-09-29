...
...
Next Story

Congress stages rallies against EC-CEC issue in Hyderabad, Vijaywada

The state Congress units in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Monday took out protest rallies demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and restoration of all the votes deleted as part of the SIR across the country

Published on: Sep 29, 2026, 07:52:10 IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The state Congress units in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Monday took out protest rallies demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and restoration of all the votes deleted as part of the SIR across the country.

India News
India News

In Telangana, the protests were organised under the auspices of state Congress chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud at Necklace Road on the banks of Hussainsagar lake in Hyderabad.

Thousands of the Congress workers took part in the rally, which began at the Indira Gandhi statue and proceeded towards the Election Commission office at Buddha Bhavan.

Deep Dive

What are the reasons behind the Congress party's protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?

The Congress party is protesting against Gyanesh Kumar due to concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission and the alleged deletion of votes as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiative.

How has the YSR Congress Party responded to the call for Gyanesh Kumar's removal?

The YSR Congress Party has supported the demand for Gyanesh Kumar's removal and the suspension of the SIR, joining protests alongside Congress and other civil society groups concerned about voter rights.

Why is there a call for a complete overhaul of the Election Commission of India?

There is a call for a complete overhaul of the Election Commission due to allegations that it has failed to conduct free and fair elections, particularly highlighted by the deletion of approximately 130 million voters from the electoral rolls.
Powered ByAsk HT

Apart from Mahesh Kumar Goud, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Telangana ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar and Mohammed Azharuddin, besides a large number of Congress MLAs, MLCs and senior party leaders, were present.

Speaking to reporters later, Goud said the functioning of the Election Commission had raised serious concerns and demanded that the Chief Election Commissioner step down from his post.

“We demand that the ECI should be accountable to the people and the CEC cannot take unilateral decisions. It should allay the apprehensions of the people over en mass deletion of voters,” he said.

At the conclusion of the protest, a representation outlining the Congress party’s concerns and demands was submitted to the Election Commission at its Vijayawada office.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

telanganaandhra pradesh
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/Congress stages rallies against EC-CEC issue in Hyderabad, Vijaywada
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks