 Congress suspends for 6 yrs Surat candidate, whose nomination form was rejected
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Congress suspends for 6 yrs Surat candidate, whose nomination form was rejected

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 26, 2024 09:23 PM IST

In a video message, Nilesh Kumbhani rejected criticism that he had gone incommunicado after the nomination fiasco

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Congress on Friday suspended for six years its Lok Sabha candidate from Surat, Nilesh Kumbhani, whose nomination form was rejected by the returning officer leading to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mukesh Dalal getting elected unopposed.

The Congress said Nilesh Kumbhani was either extremely negligent or was linked to the BJP (FILE PHOTO)
The Congress said Nilesh Kumbhani was either extremely negligent or was linked to the BJP (FILE PHOTO)

“The rejection of your nomination form makes it evident that you were either extremely negligent or had affiliations with the BJP. However, in accordance with the principles of natural justice, the disciplinary committee provided you with sufficient time to present your case before it. Your sudden disappearance without providing any explanation to the party has led to the decision to suspend you for six years,” said the suspension order signed by Balubhai Patel, member of the disciplinary committee.

The Congress’s disciplinary committee said Nilesh Kumbhani was given the party ticket to contest Lok Sabha elections in the expectation that he would advocate for and represent the significant population of Patidar community members from Saurashtra who had relocated to Surat.

“People of Surat and party workers have become very angry due to your action and are expressing their anger in different ways. The Congress party has decided to suspend you for six years from the party,” a statement by the Congress unit said.

Kumbhani, a former corporator from Surat, had unsuccessfully fought the 2022 Assembly polls from Kamrej in Surat city.

Kumbhani’s nomination form was rejected on April 21 after his three proposers submitted affidavits to the returning officer, claiming the signatures on the document were not theirs.

The nomination form of Suresh Padsala, the Congress’ substitute candidate from Surat, was also invalidated on the same grounds.

After the forms of the Congress candidates were rejected, the BJP persuaded the eight other candidates left in the fray to withdraw their nomination papers, resulting in Balubhai Patel getting elected unopposed.

In a video message, Kumbhani denied that he had disappeared and insisted that he was in contact with several senior Congress party leaders.

He said, “I had prepared a petition to challenge the cancellation of my nomination and was on my way to Ahmedabad for the same when, at the behest of certain leaders, some Congress party workers staged protests at my residence.”

Kumbhani further alleged that Congress leaders did not assist him in his campaign efforts and accused some protesting leaders of aligning with the BJP. He emphasised his commitment to the Congress and vowed not to make statements against the party. “I am and will remain a loyal member of the Congress. I have full faith in the party’s top leadership,” he said.

In his order, returning officer Sourabh Pardhi said the four nomination forms submitted by Kumbhani and Padsala were rejected after prima facie, discrepancies were found in the signatures of the proposers, and they did not appear genuine.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas said this was essentially an internal matter of the Congress, and they are attempting to involve the BJP in their controversy. “When the Congress fails to maintain their house in order, they resort to baseless blame games against us. This indicates that the Congress lacks the intention to compete in the elections and has already conceded defeat.”

India News / Congress suspends for 6 yrs Surat candidate, whose nomination form was rejected
Live Score
