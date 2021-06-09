Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Congress to hold nationwide protest on June 11 against fuel price hike
india news

Congress to hold nationwide protest on June 11 against fuel price hike

The epicentre of the protests will be Rajasthan where the petrol price crossed ₹100-mark in February.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Image courtesy: HT photos

The Congress party will stage a nationwide protest on June 11 against the rising prices of petrol and diesel. It will hold a symbolic demonstration in front of petrol pumps across the country, news agency ANI reported.

The party workers will also protest against the rising inflation. The epicentre of the protests will be Rajasthan where the petrol price crossed 100-mark in February. "Due to wrong policies of the Centre, inflation has become uncontrollable in the country and the prices of all essential commodities, including petrol, diesel and cooking gas, are increasing at an unprecedented rate," Congress president in Rajatasan, Govind Singh Dotasra said.

He also claimed that the price of crude oil in the international market in April 2014 was USD 108 per barrel and the price of petrol in the country was 71 per litre and diesel 57 per litre. But in June 2021, despite the price of crude oil being USD 61 per barrel, the price of petrol is 102.82 per litre and diesel 95.96 per litre, he said.

With brief pauses in between, fuel prices in the country have risen at an alarming rate over the last few months. In the domestic market, the prices of petrol and diesel have been increased three times in the last one week, starting from June 1 to June 6.

It is to be noted that fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh.

On Wednesday, petrol and diesel saw a hike of 25 paise each. After the revision in prices, petrol was selling at 95.56 per litre, while diesel prices touched 86.47 in the national capital.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was set at 101.76 per litre, while diesel price stood at 93.85 per litre.

Topics
fuel price hike
