Congress to hold year-long celebrations to mark 75 yrs of Independence

The Congress on Monday said it will be organising year-long celebrations across India to mark the 75 years of the country’s Independence. The party held a meet on Sunday where it decided to form state-level committees to organise these celebrations.

“This August 15, 2021, when India enters 75th year of its Independence, Indian National Congress deems it imperative to celebrate the immense sacrifice of our freedom fighters and their families & successors… On the occasion of the nation entering the 75th year of Independence, the Indian National Congress has decided to form committees in all states to organise year-long celebrations,” a statement issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal said.

The meeting of AICC general secretaries also discussed programmes for August 14 and 15. The party will be celebrating “Swatantra Senani & Shaheed Samman Divas” , a public event to “honour and facilitate the freedom fighters, their families, and martyrs’ families on August 14 evening”.

On August 15, the party workers will be taking out the “Swatantra March (Freedom March)” in the morning between 7-9am.

In the statement, AICC also condemned the suspension of party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account after he shared pictures of his meeting with the parents of a minor rape victim in Delhi. Twitter brought down the tweets showing the faces of the girl’s parents, and Gandhi’s account was also suspended temporarily.

“The atrocious stance is nothing but another instance of anti-SC and women mindset and inherent prejudice of Modi govt as also violation of freedom of expression by Twitter India under the diktat of Modi government,” Venugopal said.

While Congress had said that Gandhi’s handle was “temporarily suspended”, Twitter said the account was “temporarily locked.”

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights also requested the Delhi Police and Twitter last week to act against Gandhi for his post. The commission had said that Gandhi’s post violated the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.