Congress to move Supreme Court challenging constitutionality of Waqf Amendment Bill: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced on Friday that the party would soon petition the Supreme Court to challenge the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of the Parliament in New Delhi. (Sansad TV )

“The INC will very soon be challenging in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. We are confident and will continue to resist all assaults of the Modi Govt on the principles, provisions, and practices that are contained in the Constitution of India,” Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

The INC's challenge of the 2019 amendments to the RTI Act, 2005 is being heard in the Supreme Court, he noted.

"The INC's challenge to the validity of the amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules (2024) is being heard in the Supreme Court. The INC's intervention to uphold the letter and spirit of the Places of Worship Act, 1991 is being heard in the Supreme Court," the Congress leader said.

On early Friday morning, the Rajya Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, a day after the Lok Sabha had given the contentious draft law, opposed strongly by a united opposition, its approval.

Hours later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament as a "watershed moment" in the country's collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth.

He said this will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity.

In posts on X, he said the Waqf system for decades was synonymous with lack of transparency and accountability, especially harming the interests of Muslim women, poor Muslims and Pasmanda Muslims.

He said, “The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth.”